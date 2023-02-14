Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72

Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009, in Tampa, Florida.(Shea Walsh/APImages for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1970s, has died. He was 72.

The Cardinals announced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. No cause of death was given.

Dobler played left guard on an offensive line that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis team that became known as the “Cardiac Cardinals.”

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most.”

Dobler earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1975-77 while playing under Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. He played for the Cardinals from 1972-77 before moving on to play two seasons with New Orleans and Buffalo.

Dobler was a fifth-round pick out of Wyoming in the 1972 NFL draft. He is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
If you’re watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Watching the Super Bowl? Look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Three key senators are reportedly calling for UH President David Lassner to give up the reins,...
Controversy swirls after key senators call for UH president’s resignation

Latest News

Crews work in the lower tunnel of the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility in 1941.
EPA says groundwater contamination at Red Hill goes back to 2005
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
West Maui Construction Inc. and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply will be working...
Water service to be interrupted for some Wailuku homes due to system repairs
Thirty-seven hundred miles from home, four Hawaii student athletes are making their mark on...
Tiny Kansas university discovers gold mine of talent in Hawaii high school bowling