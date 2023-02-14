Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (Gray News) – A fire department in Texas is sharing a sweet love story this Valentine’s Day.

Two first responders might be a match made in heaven, but finding love while responding to a call isn’t something that happens every day.

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.

According to the fire department, the two met in 2017 while responding to a call, “then technology took care of the rest.”

The McGraws tied the knot a year and a half ago, the fire department said. Since then, they have welcomed a son.

“We love having this power couple in our midst, protecting and serving in the City they fell in love. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff
Next Monday, Feb. 20, SONIC® Drive-In will introduce the brand’s iconic menu and experience for...
Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In location will feature a new teriyaki burger
Beams of green light spotted above Mauna Kea late last month likely came from a Chinese...
Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from
“Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.
After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors
HPD/File image
4 charged in connection with string of armed robberies targeting delivery drivers

Latest News

Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
FAA investigating after small plane with 5 aboard makes hard landing at Kona airport
FAA investigating after small plane with 5 aboard makes hard landing at Kona airport
HNN File
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
Kona International Airport
FAA investigating after small plane with 5 aboard makes hard landing at Kona airport
Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients