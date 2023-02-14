Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rain with flood potential on the way

By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system far northeast of the islands and a disturbance approaching from the east will support locally strong northeast trade winds over most islands through Tuesday. Trade winds will be strengthening over Kauai and Oahu to potentially Wind Advisory levels Tuesday night into Wednesday. The disturbance will pass just north of the islands from late Tuesday through Thursday, bringing a switch to locally strong southeast winds later in the week. Some showers may be briefly heavy the next couple of days, with widespread heavy rain potentially leading to flooding from Thursday into the weekend.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east-facing shores through Tuesday afternoon and may need to be extended in some areas due to the strong trades. The current northwest swell will decrease through Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build Wednesday below advisory levels.

