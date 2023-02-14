Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FAA investigating after small plane with 5 aboard makes hard landing at Kona airport

The FAA has launched an investigation after an aircraft incident at the Kona International Airport on Hawaii Island on Tuesday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FAA has launched an investigation after an aircraft incident at the Kona International Airport on Hawaii Island on Tuesday morning.

The FAA said a twin-engine plane with five on board crashed off the end of Runway 35 at the airport around 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials described the incident as an emergency hard landing.

A medic assisted a woman in her 70s complaining of neck pain. It’s not known if any other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff
Next Monday, Feb. 20, SONIC® Drive-In will introduce the brand’s iconic menu and experience for...
Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In location will feature a new teriyaki burger
Beams of green light spotted above Mauna Kea late last month likely came from a Chinese...
Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from
“Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.
After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors
HPD/File image
4 charged in connection with string of armed robberies targeting delivery drivers

Latest News

Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
FAA investigating after small plane with 5 aboard makes hard landing at Kona airport
FAA investigating after small plane with 5 aboard makes hard landing at Kona airport
HNN File
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
Suspect pleads not guilty in violent attack on mom pushing baby stroller