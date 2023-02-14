FAA investigating after small plane with 5 aboard makes hard landing at Kona airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FAA has launched an investigation after an aircraft incident at the Kona International Airport on Hawaii Island on Tuesday morning.

The FAA said a twin-engine plane with five on board crashed off the end of Runway 35 at the airport around 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials described the incident as an emergency hard landing.

A medic assisted a woman in her 70s complaining of neck pain. It’s not known if any other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

