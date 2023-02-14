Tributes
Emergency crews respond after semi-trailer truck catches fire in West Oahu

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding after a semi-trailer truck caught fire in West Oahu Tuesday morning.

HPD closed two eastbound lanes before the H-1 Freeway Kunia/Ewa exit but has since been reopened.

We’re told the fire is extinguished but officials are still on scene to tow the semitruck.

Traffic is heavy for all alternate routes during the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

