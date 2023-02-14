Emergency crews respond after semi-trailer truck catches fire in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding after a semi-trailer truck caught fire in West Oahu Tuesday morning.

HPD closed two eastbound lanes before the H-1 Freeway Kunia/Ewa exit but has since been reopened.

Oahu #hitraffic H-1 eastbound before Kunia exit: right lane and right shoulder is closed due to a vehicle fire. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 14, 2023

We’re told the fire is extinguished but officials are still on scene to tow the semitruck.

Traffic is heavy for all alternate routes during the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

