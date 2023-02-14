Low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ found in West Oahu well

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said low levels of PFAS ― known as “forever chemicals” ― were detected in water samples collected in West Oahu.

The DOH detected the PFAS in samples collected at Makakilo Well, which is part of the Board of Water Supply’s Ewa-Waianae system.

Officials say the levels are low enough to not present an immediate concern, but residents can reduce PFAS in their water by using home filtration systems.

“Because PFAS chemicals are used in so many products and industries, it is not uncommon to see them contaminating drinking water at low levels,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.

“However, it is very important for the public to be aware of the presence of these contaminants. We will continue to review the science and work with federal and local partners to better understand the risks of PFAS and reduce exposure to these chemicals,” Ho continued.

Officials say filters should be NSF certified for removing PFAS. A list of NSF certified filters can be found here.

The Ewa-Waianae system serves about 270,000 individuals on Oahu’s west side. According to officials, the system continues to be in full compliance with all federal and state standards for drinking water.

