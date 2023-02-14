Tributes
Damage from Palolo Valley boulder estimated at “several hundred thousand dollars”

Two homeowners are working with their insurance companies to repair the damage caused by massive boulders that hit their homes recently in separate incidents.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:43 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two homeowners are working with their insurance companies to repair the damage caused by massive boulders that hit their homes recently in separate incidents.

At the home in Palolo Valley, remnants of debris remained scattered throughout the area as workers tried to restore the house, saying it could be months before it can back to its original condition.

The massive boulder smashed through a wall in the Palolo Valley home on Jan. 28th.

Caroline Sasaki says her insurance is working with her to pay for repairs, estimated at several hundred thousand dollars.

Another boulder crashed into an Aiea family’s home last Wednesday. The family told HNN they’re waiting for an adjuster to assess the damage later this week.

Paula Powell, who has more than 40 years working in the insurance industry, says it can sometimes take months for a complete estimate.

In the Sasaki’s case, City officials told us they believed the boulder came from the land above, owned by Peter Savio.

“No one person is to blame. That’s the key. It’s not like I was up there knocking rocks off the cliff. It’s natural,“ said Savio.

Powell says that sometimes, legal action is taken if an insurance company feels the party has some fault and is unwilling to pay. Savio says the City and State are also responsible because they allowed homes to be built on the land below and should help with the costs.

“If we got a lawsuit, we get a lawsuit. You cannot insure a ridgeline. No insurance company will sell you insurance. Everyone will recognize the damage but no one seems interested in the solution?” said Savio.

The City, in a statement, responded to concerns regarding boulders still on Savio’s land, saying:

“The origin of the boulder that hit Mrs. Sasaki’s home and the boulders situated in the vicinity of the origin of that boulder are believed to be on Mr. Savio’s private property. Therefore, the responsibility to remove or cover the cost for the removal of the boulders would be with Mr. Savio. Nonetheless, the City reached out to the State because the Governor, not the Mayor, has the authority to enter private property to mitigate unstable rock hazards and to seek reimbursement for such mitigation.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

