Crash investigation closes Likelike Highway townbound near Burmeister overpass
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash investigation has closed Likelike Highway townbound near the Burmeister overpass Tuesday morning.
HPD and EMS are on scene for the investigation.
Dispatch confirmed that the crash is linked to a pedestrian. No word on any injuries at this time.
Traffic is backing up in the townbound direction. HPD said it is directing drivers to the H-3 Freeway.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
