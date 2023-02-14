Crash investigation closes Likelike Highway townbound near Burmeister overpass

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash investigation has closed Likelike Highway townbound near the Burmeister overpass Tuesday morning.

HPD and EMS are on scene for the investigation.

Dispatch confirmed that the crash is linked to a pedestrian. No word on any injuries at this time.

Traffic is backing up in the townbound direction. HPD said it is directing drivers to the H-3 Freeway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

