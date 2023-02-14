Buying red roses for that special someone on Valentine’s Day? Be ready for high costs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re hoping to buy red roses for that someone special on this Valentine’s Day, be ready to pay even more this year.

The average price for a dozen roses in Hawaii is more than a hundred dollars, at $108.33 — the highest in the country.

According to Financial Buzz, the national average is at $80.

Still, for many couples, red roses is a tradition shoppers are ready to pay for.

Watanabe Floral is a popular, locally owned floral shop and is expecting the usual ‘last-minute’ Romeos this holiday.

Monty Pereira is General Manager and Sales & Marketing Director for the long time Hawaii staple and he said the store will have extended hours just for that ‘after-work’ crowd.

”We are definitely going to have them all the way up until we close at 7:00 tonight. The only thing that is sold out is the pre-order and deliveries. So just walk in before seven and we will take care of you,” said Pereira.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer will spend more this year compared to last year — about $193 dollars per person, that’s almost $20 dollars more than last year.

Some other interesting Valentine’s Day facts: The greeting card industry of course loves the holiday as around 180 million cards are expected to be exchanged between loved ones.

