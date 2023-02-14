Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

43-foot endangered whale found dead at beach: ‘This is really crushing’

A critically endangered whale was found dead at Virginia Beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tuesday morning. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Officials in Virginia say an endangered whale was found dead at a beach over the weekend.

WWBT reports a North Atlantic right whale washed ashore at Virginia Beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. It was found by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team on Feb. 12.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries identified the whale as a 20-year-old, 43-foot male.

Scientists said they don’t know how the whale died, but most right whale deaths in recent years have been caused by entanglement in fishing ropes used to catch lobster and crabs, followed by ship strikes.

Experts estimate 350 right whales are currently alive, down from around 500 a decade ago, with some scientists concerned the whales could go extinct if the population does not recover.

“We care about these whales; this is really crushing to come out and observe these whales on the beach. We really want to do everything that we can to recover them, but we have to learn from them. So, this is a great opportunity to do that,” said Kim Damon-Randall, director of the Office of Protected Resources at NOAA Fisheries.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center team said it is working with NOAA to determine the whale’s cause of death.

NOAA Fisheries report this is the fourth large whale to wash ashore in Virginia so far this year, with this being the first North Atlantic right whale.

Right whales were added to the Endangered Species Act in 1970. Experts said they are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff
Next Monday, Feb. 20, SONIC® Drive-In will introduce the brand’s iconic menu and experience for...
Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In location will feature a new teriyaki burger
Beams of green light spotted above Mauna Kea late last month likely came from a Chinese...
Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from
“Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.
After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors
HPD/File image
4 charged in connection with string of armed robberies targeting delivery drivers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rain with flood potential on the way
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rain with flood potential on the way
Watanabe Floral has been allowed to reopen as part of a gradual reopening of the economy.
Buying red roses for that special someone on Valentine’s Day? Be ready for high costs
A Broward County elementary school formed a giant heart in honor of the Parkland victims.
Students form heart to honor Parkland victims
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Feb. 14, 2023)
Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff