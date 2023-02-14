Tributes
4 charged in connection with string of armed robberies targeting delivery drivers

HPD/File image
HPD/File image(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of violent armed robberies targeting courier drivers in recent weeks, Honolulu police say.

Officials said Boniface Aiu, Mikaele Siva, Isaiah Jeremiah and Steven Mandoc Lumoya are accused of using weapons to hold up at least three delivery drivers in the past two weeks.

Various charges included first-degree robbery, fraudulent use of credit card, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and theft.

Bail ranges from $100,000 to $1 million.

In each case, the drivers were threatened with handguns or Tasers. In one instance, police said, a victim was physically assaulted.

The suspects all fled to vehicles that were waiting.

