Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month, beams of green lights flashed across the sky above Mauna Kea, almost like something out of a science fiction movie.

Scientists now have an answer as to what those mystery lights were.

The unusual sight likely came from a Chinese satellite, Japanese astronomers said.

The images were captured on Jan. 28 by the Subaru Telescope, which is a Japanese-operated telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea.

Astronomers initially thought they were from a NASA satellite. But now, they think it’s actually a Chinese satellite that monitors pollutants and greenhouse gases.

