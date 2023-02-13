Tributes
Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from

They're likely from a Chinese satellite.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month, beams of green lights flashed across the sky above Mauna Kea, almost like something out of a science fiction movie.

Scientists now have an answer as to what those mystery lights were.

The unusual sight likely came from a Chinese satellite, Japanese astronomers said.

The images were captured on Jan. 28 by the Subaru Telescope, which is a Japanese-operated telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea.

Astronomers initially thought they were from a NASA satellite. But now, they think it’s actually a Chinese satellite that monitors pollutants and greenhouse gases.

