Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month, beams of green lights flashed across the sky above Mauna Kea, almost like something out of a science fiction movie.
Scientists now have an answer as to what those mystery lights were.
The unusual sight likely came from a Chinese satellite, Japanese astronomers said.
The images were captured on Jan. 28 by the Subaru Telescope, which is a Japanese-operated telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea.
Astronomers initially thought they were from a NASA satellite. But now, they think it’s actually a Chinese satellite that monitors pollutants and greenhouse gases.
