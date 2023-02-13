United plane makes steep dive shortly after departing Maui airport, narrowly missing ocean

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a steep dive shortly after taking off from the Kahului Airport, coming within almost 800 feet of impacting the ocean.

The incident happened in mid-December of last year and it’s only coming to light now.

Several industry websites reported that United flight 1722 went into a steep dive shortly after taking off from Kahului Airport on Dec. 18.

Aviation website “The Air Current” looked at publicly available information to determine that the aircraft climbed to 2,200 feet before it suddenly dived at a decent rate of nearly 8,600 feet per minute.

The pilots had to pull up, leading to a climb with forces more than 2.7 times the force of gravity, meaning the passengers certainly felt it. It was able to recover and climb back up to cruising altitude and continue on to California.

United flight 1722 climbed to 2,200 feet before it suddenly made a steep dive. At one point, the plane came within around 800 feet of the ocean. (Flight Radar)

Despite such a close call, the airline said they did not automatically report to the NTSB and FAA because the aircraft was not damaged and no one on the plane was injured.

It’s unclear what caused the incident and why it occurred. However, the FAA told Hawaii News Now the flight crew reported the close call as part of a voluntary safety reporting program.

We’re told the agency reviewed the incident and took appropriate action. United Airlines said the pilots got additional training after the incident and that training is ongoing.

This incident also occurred the same day a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu that experienced severe turbulence, resulting in 25 people being hurt — 6 of them seriously.

Many passengers shared what they experienced on the flight. So far, no word from anyone that was on the United flight.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

