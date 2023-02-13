Saint Louis, Kohala win the 2023 HHSAA boys basketball Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mānoa was rocking as the high school boy’s basketball season came to a close on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The HHSAA Boy’s Basketball Championships wrapped up with high flying action in the Division I and II finales.

In the DI, the reigning Champion Saint Louis took on OIA Champs Campbell.

The Srusaders and the Sabers went after it, lead change after lead change, Campbell not known to be a shooting team hit a trio of crucial three pointers to keep them in the game.

Even through the crusaders weren’t able to drop any from beyond the arc, there just wasn’t enough time for the boys from Ewa Beach.

Saint louis holds on, final score 41-39.

In the DII, The Kohala Cowboys took on University Lab for the DII crown.

The Jr. ‘Bows using their size to their advantage early, but after the break Kohala’s defense put the clamps on ULS and they’d claw their way back. A shot by the Cowboys’ Layden Kauka would seal the deal for Kohala to take home the 2023 DII title — final score 40-38.

Those two games concluded the 2023 Hawaii high school boys basketball season.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.