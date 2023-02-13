Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Saint Louis, Kohala win the 2023 HHSAA boys basketball Championships

Mānoa was rocking as the high school boy’s basketball season came to a close on Friday night at...
Mānoa was rocking as the high school boy’s basketball season came to a close on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.(Gregory S Yamamoto | ScoringLive)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mānoa was rocking as the high school boy’s basketball season came to a close on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The HHSAA Boy’s Basketball Championships wrapped up with high flying action in the Division I and II finales.

In the DI, the reigning Champion Saint Louis took on OIA Champs Campbell.

The Srusaders and the Sabers went after it, lead change after lead change, Campbell not known to be a shooting team hit a trio of crucial three pointers to keep them in the game.

Even through the crusaders weren’t able to drop any from beyond the arc, there just wasn’t enough time for the boys from Ewa Beach.

Saint louis holds on, final score 41-39.

In the DII, The Kohala Cowboys took on University Lab for the DII crown.

The Jr. ‘Bows using their size to their advantage early, but after the break Kohala’s defense put the clamps on ULS and they’d claw their way back. A shot by the Cowboys’ Layden Kauka would seal the deal for Kohala to take home the 2023 DII title — final score 40-38.

Those two games concluded the 2023 Hawaii high school boys basketball season.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Gun range shut down on west side
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
If you’re watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Watching the Super Bowl? Look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Legendary surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died.
Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes

Latest News

The season finale of Hawaii high school soccer did not disappoint.
‘Iolani, Kamehameha-Hawaii take home HHSAA boys soccer Championships
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years
Football fans are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday
Football fans are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday
2023 tournament
2023 HHSAA boys basketball State Championship games are set