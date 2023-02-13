Tributes
New TSA checkpoint to open in Terminal 1 at Honolulu airport

A new TSA checkpoint in Terminal 1 of the Daniel K. Inouye Airport is set to open next week.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new TSA checkpoint in Terminal 1 of the Daniel K. Inouye Airport is set to open next week.

The City said the new four-lane checkpoint will open Saturday, Feb. 18.

It’s located on the makai end of Terminal 1 in Lobby 3.

A blessing for the new checkpoint will be held Friday morning at 9 a.m.

The TSA pre-check area has now been relocated to the future site of the new checkpoint.

The old checkpoint will be decommissioned by Monday afternoon. Officials said it will become an exit only for anyone leaving the sanitized area of Terminal 1 and additional bathrooms will be constructed

