City hopes to reopen Oahu’s only public shooting range by next month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hoping to reopen Koko Head Shooting Complex by next month.

The range has been closed down since September amid lead contamination concerns.

An investigation is also underway following confirmation that multiple workers at the range tested positive for elevated lead levels in their blood.

Koko Head is Oahu’s only public shooting range.

