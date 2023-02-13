Tributes
City hopes to reopen Oahu’s only public shooting range by next month

The city will provide an update Monday afternoon on the months-long closure of the Koko Head...
The city will provide an update Monday afternoon on the months-long closure of the Koko Head Shooting Complex.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hoping to reopen Koko Head Shooting Complex by next month.

The range has been closed down since September amid lead contamination concerns.

An investigation is also underway following confirmation that multiple workers at the range tested positive for elevated lead levels in their blood.

Koko Head is Oahu’s only public shooting range.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

