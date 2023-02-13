‘Iolani, Kamehameha-Hawaii take home HHSAA boys soccer Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The season finale of Hawaii high school soccer did not disappoint.

With the Division I and II title matches going to overtime, with the DI match between Mililani and ‘Iolani going to the very last second.

The top seeded Trojans getting off to an early lead thanks to Xander Tamashiro who got a header in the 5th minute to drop to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Trojans defenders keeping the raiders at bay while taking multiple shots a lot goa, but in the second half, the Raiders find the back of the net via a free kick.

Things stay knotted at 1-1 through not one, but two overtime periods to go to penalty kicks.

Both teams going shot for shot, but Mill Vill’s Andre Estaniqui hits the top bar and misses, the ‘Iolani Raiders win the DI Championship, 2-1.

In the DII, it was a high flying affair as Kamehameha Hawaii looked to defend their title against PAC-five.

The Warriors get the scoring going first, before the Wolf Pack banged in two goals before the break.

After the half, the Warriors tie it up off a free kick by Elijah Dinkel, they head to overtime.

In the 83rd minute Poikeo Rohback finds the back of the net — the Warriors go back to back— final score, 3-2.

