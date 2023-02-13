HNN expands its Sunrise, midday and evening newscasts to K5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is expanding its news distribution on K5.

Starting Monday, HNN is now offering 54 hours a week of local news and entertainment programming on K5.

The expansion allows HNN newscasts to be simulcast on K5 in addition to their regular homes on KHNL, KGMB or both.

New Monday through Friday simulcasts on K5 include Sunrise, This is Now at noon, First at 4 p.m. and HNN at 10 p.m.

On the weekends, simulcasts include the newscasts at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

