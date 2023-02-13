Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Wet and unstable weather pattern to dominate the week

Radar shows pockets of heavy rainfall for the eastern end of the state.
Radar shows pockets of heavy rainfall for the eastern end of the state.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Widespread showers with locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will be possible into Monday, mainly for windward areas of the islands of Hawaii and Maui. The wet weather will shift to the rest of the island chain by Tuesday, with a potential for more heavy rain over parts of the state by the end of the week.

The islands are beneath a cold upper-level disturbance will be responsible for the wet weather this week. This disturbance will slowly drift westward over the next few days, dragging up more moisture and resulting in a higher coverage for moderate to locally heavy trade wind showers.

First Alert: There’s the potential for flooding rains during the latter half of the work week, as the upper disturbance is forecast to become stronger with the overall wind flow coming from the southeast. That will draw up more moisture that will be enhanced by the colder temperatures aloft. Bottom line is that heavier rain will be a possibility from Thursday toward the upcoming weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a high surf advisory will remain in effect overnight for east-facing shores of most islands due to the rough and large trade wind swell. A pair of northwest swells will push surf on north shores very close to advisory levels Monday and then again Thursday. South shores will have small waves this week.

Current alerts include a winter weather advisory for areas above 11,000 feet on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. At sea level, a small craft advisory is in effect for all coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Gun range shut down on west side
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Legendary surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died.
Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes
If you’re watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Watching the Super Bowl? Look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!

Latest News

It is going to be a wet week, especially for Hawaii Island in the next 48 hours. A threat of...
First Alert Weather: Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms for Hawaii Island and Maui next 48 hours
Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48...
First Alert Weather Feb. 12, 2023
Wind speeds are now below advisory levels, but more wet weather is possible by midweek.
Gusty trades easing, but more showers ahead
Wind speeds are now below advisory levels, but more wet weather is possible by midweek.
First Alert Forecast: Winds not as gusty, with more showers on the horizon