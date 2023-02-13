Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms and heavy rain expected to linger through Friday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unstable and wet trade wind pattern will bring widespread showers containing locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the area, especially the Big Island and Maui, through early this week. Wet weather will shift to the remaining islands by Tuesday. The potential exists for heavy rain to develop again over portions of the area by the end of the week. The period from Thursday into the weekend is of particular interest for flooding potential.

East shores will remain at or near advisory levels through late in the week due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A pair of northwest swells will give north shore surf a boost this week. The first swell will peak just below the advisory threshold today. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.

