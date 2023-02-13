Firefighters battling wildfires sparked by lightning in Pohakuloa training area

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling two brush fires sparked by lightning on Hawaii Island over the weekend.

In an update Monday morning, officials said approximately 5% of the fire is contained and about 1,500 acres have burned.

The fires broke out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Pohakuloa training area, south of Waikoloa Road and Mauka of Highway 190.

The strong winds fed the wildland fires, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze.

Crews are building fire breaks and conducting water bucket drops.

Currently no structures are threatened and there are no road closures.

This story may be updated.

