After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors

“Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.
"Piggy Smalls," a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:48 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery “Piggy Smalls” served its last dishes this weekend.

Crowds lined up at the Ward Village restaurant on Sunday to enjoy their last meal there.

It’s award-winning chef Andrew Le’s second restaurant.

Le said it was a shortage of workers over the last 3 years that led to the decision to close the popular restaurant.

“It’s a hard decision for us to make, it definitely is a bummer but you know there’s a positive and things to look forward to,” Le said.

“The reaction of the community for us closing down has been overwhelming, I’ve been getting daily text messages.”

His flagship eatery “The Pig and the Lady” will remain open in Chinatown. Le added many employees will transfer over to the sister restaurant.

The Pig and the Lady will remain open in Chinatown for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays.

