Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in

Prosecutors say he killed his wife because he was ashamed of their financial situation. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, DAKOTA COUNTY ATTORNEY'S OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:11 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A St. Paul man has been convicted of shooting and killing his wife nearly 13 years ago.

Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April 25, 2010, death of his wife Heidi Firkus.

Firkus had argued that his wife was shot accidentally while he struggled with a burglar during a home invasion.

Prosecutors alleged Firkus shot his wife because he was ashamed that he had not told her about their financial troubles, including $18,000 in credit card debt and 22 months of late mortgage payments, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

The couple was to be evicted the next day.

The case went cold until 2019, when St. Paul police reopened the investigation and asked the FBI for help. With new evidence, Firkus was charged in 2021.

Firkus, who did not testify at the trial, will be sentenced April 13.

