Kalihi brewery serves up Philly cheesesteaks for Super Bowl Sunday

Here on Oahu, a craft brewery in kalihi is serving up some authentic Philly fare for football fans regardless of which team you support
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A craft brewery in Kalihi, Broken Boundary Brewery, is serving up some authentic Philly fare for football fans, regardless of which team you support in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia native Chef Tito showed HNN’s Sunrise Weekends how to make the perfect Philly cheesesteak.

Broken Boundary Brewery will soon change its name to Kalihi Beer. It’s located at 740 Moowaa St. and open Sunday through Thursday 12-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 12-10 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays.

