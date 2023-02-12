Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Interview: West Oahu representative Darius Kila on helping farmers, kupuna

There are 18 freshman lawmakers at The State Legislature bringing a fresh perspective, including Representative Darius Kila
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State representative Darius Kila is among 18 freshman lawmakers at the State Legislature bringing a fresh perspective.

Kila. whose district includes Honokai Hale, Nanakuli and Maili, joined Sunrise Weekends to discuss his legislative priorities including helping kalo farmers and rural and native Hawaiian communities.

Here’s the schedule for upcoming hearings.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun range shut down on west side
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Legendary surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died.
Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes
Scarlet Honolulu prepared to reopen June 25
Compliance expert charged with shepherding reform at embattled liquor commission

Latest News

Suzanne Vares-Lum is President of the East-West Center.
Interview: East-West Center President on Indo-Pacific relationships
Maui police say a man sustained critical life-threatening injuries following a collision...
53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash
Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48...
First Alert Weather Feb. 12, 2023
Last week Billy got to talk with Natalie Ai Kamauu about her Grammy nomination this year.
Billy V Entertainment News: Interview with Natalie Ai Kamauu about the Grammys