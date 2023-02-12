Interview: East-West Center President on Indo-Pacific relationships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - America’s relationships with countries across Asia and the Pacific are like any relationship, filled with ups and downs. The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among diverse cultures through collaborative research, dialogue and policy development.

EWC President Suzanne Vares-Lum joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about the center’s role in diffusing rising tensions between the United States and China, and strengthening ties with allies such as Japan.

This year, the Center received a $2.3 million boost in congressional funding, and released a new edition of its “Japan Matters” publication, which is part of its “Asia Matters for America” intitiative.

It also released its Annual Report for 2022 and is honoring Sen. Brian Schatz with its Asia Pacific Community Building Award at a gala on Feb. 19.

