Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu real estate prices normalizing after pandemic frenzy

Realty Check with Realtor Ruthie Kaminskas on Hawaii housing market normalizing in 2023
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since July 2021, the median price for an Oahu single-family home is below a milliion dollars. The condo median price is just under half a million.

Ruthie Kaminskas, realtor-associate with Corcoran Pacific Properties, joined HNN Sunrise Weekend anchor Annalisa Burgos for a housing reality check at Cafe Kopi in Kailua, a neighborhood that saw many homebuyer bidding wars during the pandemic.

“I think that we have to change our dialogue. I think we have to change the mentality of what a lot of buyers and sellers are thinking right now that everything’s dropping, everything’s going down. We gotta wait to buy, we gotta wait to, you know, we got to sell now before everything goes down. No, no, no, no, I really, really, I think my main message this morning to all buyers and sellers, is that we are finally normalizing. We’re normalizing what happened in 2020 to 2022,” Kaminskas said. “With our COVID bubble was a frenzy. It was an unprecedent amount of sales, it’s, we’re really not supposed to really experience anything like that more than once in our lifetime. And it’s just not something we can compare to. So what I do when I’m talking to my buyers and sellers is I’m I’m going back to when we were normal, which is 2019.”

She adds that in 2019, the median price of a single family home on Oahu was $769,000. When compared to January 2023′s median price of $970,000, she says it’s still a considerable gain.

She suggests buyers work with their financial advisors to see what they can afford and advises sellers to have a home inspector go through their properties and find out if there’s any issue that can break a deal when they go into contract.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Gun range shut down on west side
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Legendary surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died.
Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes
Scarlet Honolulu prepared to reopen June 25
Compliance expert charged with shepherding reform at embattled liquor commission

Latest News

Broken Boundary Brewery makes authentic philly cheesesteaks on Oahu
Kalihi brewery serves up Philly cheesesteaks, Chiefs fans gather for Super Bowl Sunday
grass roots campaign helps Riseborough
Terry Hunter reviews TO LESLIE
There are 18 freshman lawmakers at The State Legislature bringing a fresh perspective,...
Interview: West Oahu representative Darius Kila on helping farmers, kupuna
Suzanne Vares-Lum is President of the East-West Center.
Interview: East-West Center President on Indo-Pacific relationships