HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battle a dumpster fire on Oahu Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei at 725 Manawai St.

One wing of the hotel were evacuated said officials.

HFD says the fire was upgraded to a level 2 alarm.

HFD responds to dumpster fire at a Kapolei hotel (No courtesy)

