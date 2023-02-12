Tributes
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families

Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:16 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it.

It’s called the Earned Income Tax Credit.

And if you make less than $59,000 a year, you could be eligible. But in order to get in on this new tax credit you have to file your taxes itemized.

Tax season is here! Before filing, find out what’s new this year

There are concerns this crucial information may not reach the migrant worker community.

On Saturday, the Hawaii Workers Center held a session to educate migrant workers on the new tax credit.

Many migrant workers said they often go to tax agencies to get their taxes done without itemizing.

“If you wait more patiently, good things are to come,” said Ray, an outreach worker.

The deadline to file taxes is April 18.

Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families
