First Alert Weather: Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms for Hawaii Island and Maui next 48 hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island: next 48 hours is going to be wet. Strong indicators show a thunderstorm threat to interior and leeward zones this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms over windward Hawaii island and possibly windward maui by tonight.

Rest of the state may experience brief moderate to heavy showers including over leeward areas with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour common. Rain will become increasingly focused over windward portions of Maui County by Monday evening and the remaining islands no later than Tuesday morning. Although flooding may be possible in the meantime, the period from Thursday into the weekend is of particular interest for flooding potential.

Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect to account for this. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Monday through late in the week due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A pair of northwest swells will push north shore surf to near the advisory level at the peaks this week. The first swell will build today, peak tonight and Monday, then decline Monday night and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.