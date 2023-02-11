Tributes
This Valentine’s Day gift shows love for rescue animals on Oahu

KAT Charities is here to tell us about its "Mend a Broken Heart" fundraiser.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - KAT Charities is raising money to provide veterinary care for homeless animals so they can be adoptable.

KAT Charities and some furry friends joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about its “Mend a Broken Heart” Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

You can order a puppy or kitten floral arrangement online or in person. They will be available for pick-up on February 14th at the Toe Beans & Dreams Animal Adoption Cafe in Aiea.

The nonprofit says it spends about $10,000 a month on medical care. Donations are also accepted through PayPal (@katcharities) and Venmo (@KAT-charities) or on their website, www.katcharities.org.

February is also Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and people are urged to help safely manage our cat and dog populations.

