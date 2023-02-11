Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes

Larry Haynes, Hollywood’s number one go-to when it came to shooting anything in giant surf, has died of a suspected heart attack, reports say.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many are mourning the loss of an iconic figure in the surf world.

Surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died, according to multiple media reports.

He reportedly died while at Laniakea.

He was known for the film series “Fluid Combustion” and “Chasing Mavericks.”

Tributes have been pouring in, including from pro surfer Kelly Slater.

On Instagram, Slater wrote, “It’s hard to imagine a surfing world without Larry in it, always screaming us into waves and throwing good vibes.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are reporting to a downed tree on University Avenue.
Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state
Neighbors reported hearing several “pops” coming from the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday and...
Officials identify elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Makakilo
Honolulu police shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni, a former professional rugby player...
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men suspected of breaking...
Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership
Vacations-Hawaii office at Ala Moana Pacific Tower.
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to ease slightly over the weekend
Football fans are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday
Football fans are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Midday Newscast
Midday Newscast: White House says unknown object shot down posed 'reasonable threat'