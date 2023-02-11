Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many are mourning the loss of an iconic figure in the surf world.

Surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died, according to multiple media reports.

He reportedly died while at Laniakea.

He was known for the film series “Fluid Combustion” and “Chasing Mavericks.”

Tributes have been pouring in, including from pro surfer Kelly Slater.

On Instagram, Slater wrote, “It’s hard to imagine a surfing world without Larry in it, always screaming us into waves and throwing good vibes.”

