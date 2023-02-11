Tributes
Mixed bag when it comes to Super Bowl grocery prices

One resident shares a unique way to save money
Host Super Bowl 57 parties can cost a pretty penny with especially with the current cost on grocery store items.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the football, Super Bowl is all about the food and despite inflation-- it’s actually a mixed bag in terms of grocery prices.

According to statistics from the federal government, overall groceries, soda, beer, wine and hard alcohol all cost more than last year, but other Super Bowl favorites like chicken wings and avocados are down.

Business was brisk at Costo Iwilei Friday with many shoppers getting their Super Bowl party favorites.

You can tell it’s Super Bowl weekend with party items like chips, tin foil platters, napkins, plates and condiments up in the front.

Shoppers complained about high prices, but said that won’t stop the party.

“It think it’s crazy, but it is what it is. You gotta do what you gotta do right. We live in America. This is the part of living in America,” said Colburn Lake, Mililani resident.

“We are always going to have a good time and we think about the prices later when the credit card bill comes,” said Kelly Lake, Kapolei resident.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says overall groceries costs are nearly 12 percent higher than last year while avocados are down 23 percent and frozen party wings are down 28 percent. <11>

Kelly Lake says prime rib is a Super Bowl favorite for him and it cost him $120 dollars for 10 pounds, a more than 30 percent jump from just three months ago. His advice for saving money? Instead of throwing a Super Bowl party, just get invited to one instead.

