Liquor commission accused of witness tampering amid discrimination lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency.

Hui Chen is a salaried city employee but will spend the next few months reviewing the commission’s practices after multiple complaints, and a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing.

Chen was introduced during the regular meeting Thursday.

“We’ve asked for this person over a year and a half ago to come in and start looking at these issues,” said Robbie Baldwin, owner of Scarlet Honolulu.

The gay bar is suing the commission, citing discrimination and retaliation by the agency investigators.

The new claim of witness tampering stems from a temporary restraining order a commission investigator filed against a witness in the case.

The witness has been requesting public records to post online in a blog and on a social media site calling for reform.

Chen isn’t being hired to look into specific allegations, but the overall issues at the commission, which recently lost the chair, chief inspector and top administrator.

“Looking at the system as a whole, and saying, where are the places where we can make improvements in response to the issue that’s been raised,” Chen told commissioners at the meeting.

Baldwin is hopeful that Chen can jumpstart the reform process.

“I’m pretty confident in in her capabilities,” Baldwin said.

James DiPasquale, Baldwin’s attorney said the agency has to cooperate with Chen, turning over documents for change to happen.

