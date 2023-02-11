Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Liquor commission accused of witness tampering amid discrimination lawsuit

Scarlet Honolulu prepared to reopen June 25
Scarlet Honolulu prepared to reopen June 25(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency.

Hui Chen is a salaried city employee but will spend the next few months reviewing the commission’s practices after multiple complaints, and a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing.

Chen was introduced during the regular meeting Thursday.

“We’ve asked for this person over a year and a half ago to come in and start looking at these issues,” said Robbie Baldwin, owner of Scarlet Honolulu.

The gay bar is suing the commission, citing discrimination and retaliation by the agency investigators.

The new claim of witness tampering stems from a temporary restraining order a commission investigator filed against a witness in the case.

The witness has been requesting public records to post online in a blog and on a social media site calling for reform.

2 LGBTQ businesses add new claims to their legal challenge against Liquor Commission

Chen isn’t being hired to look into specific allegations, but the overall issues at the commission, which recently lost the chair, chief inspector and top administrator.

“Looking at the system as a whole, and saying, where are the places where we can make improvements in response to the issue that’s been raised,” Chen told commissioners at the meeting.

Baldwin is hopeful that Chen can jumpstart the reform process.

“I’m pretty confident in in her capabilities,” Baldwin said.

James DiPasquale, Baldwin’s attorney said the agency has to cooperate with Chen, turning over documents for change to happen.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are reporting to a downed tree on University Avenue.
‘Crazy’ winds batter state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages
Neighbors reported hearing several “pops” coming from the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday and...
Officials identify elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Makakilo
Honolulu police shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni, a former professional rugby player...
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men suspected of breaking...
Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership
Vacations-Hawaii office at Ala Moana Pacific Tower.
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

Latest News

Hawaii's commercial fishermen urge consumers to choose locally sourced seafood over fish flown...
Hawaii fishermen urge consumers to buy locally caught swordfish
The concerns reached Honolulu city councilwoman Andria Tupola, who asked HPD what was being done.
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
Ikaika Anderson is joined by the Governor's housing chief, Nani Medeiros at a senate hearing in...
Department of Hawaiian Homelands nominee will learn soon if he will keep his job
Host Super Bowl 57 parties can cost a pretty penny with especially with the current cost on...
When it comes to Super Bowl grocery prices, it’s a mixed bag
Over 60 years and four generations later, Cindy's Lei and Flower Shoppe is still thriving.
Four generations later, a lei stand in Chinatown is still thriving