High Surf Warning for East facing shorelines; Wet weather for Maui and Hawaii Islands;

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will still be strong and gusty this weekend but will weaken slightly for Oahu and Kauai just below advisory levels. The wind advisory has been extended for Maui County and Hawaii island thru tonight where sustained winds up to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph are possible. A more typical trade wind shower pattern will settle in from Monday forward.

Models show a wetter pattern will evolve over windward Hawaii Island and parts of Maui county with isolated thunderstorms expected Sunday afternoon and my be sticking around until midweek. Wetter trade wind weather will spread thru the state as the system moves westward

First Alert Weather: Wetter conditions and the possibility of some thunderstorms as we get into Wednesday and the next couple of days thereafter. The wet unstable weather to the east of Hawaii Island will start to make its way up the island chain starting on Wednesday, adding to the already wet saturated ground and may bring widespread showers to the state.

HIGH SURF WARNING: Surf along east facing shores will remain very rough through the weekend; dangerous, warning-level surf is expected to continue along east facing shores today. Large breaking waves, especially along the rockier coastlines, should be expected. Surf along east facing shores should lower a bit tonight through the middle of next week, but will likely remain at or near advisory levels during this time. A long period northwest swell will build Sunday and peak Sunday night into Monday near or just below advisory levels along north and west facing shores.

