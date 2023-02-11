Hawaii’s fishing industry looks to reel in more local demand for swordfish

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s commercial fishing industry is asking local families to reconsider a fish that’s fallen out of favor over the years.

While Hawaii is known for its ahi and other tuna, swordfish is actually a big part of the local commercial fishing industry.

So much so that the Hawaii Longline Association says its fleet provides about half the country’s demand for swordfish -- caught more than 1,000 miles north of Hawaii.

But while more than 80 percent of the fresh fish sold in Hawaii stays here -- that’s not the case for swordfish.

“It’s kind of reverse, most goes to the mainland instead of retain here locally, but so we’re trying to change that just bring awareness that their product is here. It’s really tasty. It’s good for you,” said Eric Kingma, executive director of the Hawaii Longline Association.

Swordfish season runs through May -- because demand locally is lower, you’re likely to get a better deal. Swordfish goes for about $5-8 a pound at wholesale, while quality tuna can sell for double that.

“Local people just love the raw fish and poke and ahi but swordfish is as good a quality fish as you can find in the ocean,” he said.

With renewed focus on supporting local food producers, Hawaii’s commercial fisherman urge consumers to choose locally sourced seafood over fish flown in frozen from countries like the Philippines or Indonesia.

And don’t confuse it with its billfish cousin, the marlin -- swordfish has more oil content because it lives in colder waters and is easier to cook.

“Blue marlin or Kojiki was frequently sold as swordfish in the past, because we hear people say old timers say, I don’t like swordfish because it’s dry, but you overcooking Marlin,” said John Kaneko of the Hawaii Seafood Council. “If you try the local swordfish, you’ll, you’ll realize that it’s an excellent fish for grilling.”

Which is why demand is higher during Super Bowl weekend.

So skip the wings and burgers and grill up some local swordfish this weekend.

