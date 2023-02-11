Tributes
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally

The concerns reached Honolulu city councilwoman Andria Tupola, who asked HPD what was being done.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has shut down an unpermitted gun range on Oahu’s west side, following a flurry of complaints from nearby residents.

Residents who live in the area say the gunfire started in mid-January and continued for three Sundays.

They say it came from an illegal gun range on private property alongside Hakimo Road.

“It was like bang, bang, bang, bang,” said Hakimo Road resident Tui Tuiloma.

The concerns reached City Councilmember Andria Tupola, who forwarded them to HPD.

“For the past three Sundays they’ve been operating a shooting range from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are residents on both sides of this parcel so the concern is safety,” said Tupola.

“They’re using automatic weapons so people don’t know in a residential area what’s going on.”

The city Department of Planning and Permitting issued a violation to the owner earlier this week, stating he can’t have a gun range on land zoned for agriculture.

Some feel the ongoing closure of the Koko Head gun range lead to the unpermitted gun range being established. People applying for a gun license complain they have limited options to get the required training.

“Our gun laws are so strict and they are making it so hard to get our CCW without a gun range to practice on and get certified,” said Sheryl Bieler, a 2nd Amendment advocate.

HNN asked the operator of the gun range why he started it, but he declined to comment.

