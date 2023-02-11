Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday.

Bishop street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers will be detoured to South King Street.

Those on Merchant and Queen Streets heading toward Diamond Head will be allowed to pass through

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.