Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday.

Bishop street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers will be detoured to South King Street.

Those on Merchant and Queen Streets heading toward Diamond Head will be allowed to pass through

