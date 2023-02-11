Tributes
Department of Hawaiian Homelands nominee will learn soon if he will keep his job

The embattled chairman of the Hawaiian Homes commission Ikaika Anderson will get a surprisingly early answer about whether he'll keep his job.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man Gov. Josh Green appointed to chair the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will learn very soon whether he’ll be able to keep his job.

He will be the first Green appointee to face a confirmation hearing — at 1 p.m. Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14.

As chairman of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, there’s a lot of pressure on Anderson to come up with a plan to spend $600 million quickly on new housing, but his performance so far has led to doubts about his ability to do that.

He was criticized by Homelands commissioners for his responses tough questions demanding specifics from the Senate Ways and Means Committee’s about the spending plan, when he seemed to defend the Homeland’s Commission plan passed last year and other ideas being put forth by the governor’s housing leadership.

At a commission meeting, Commissioner Randy Awo said Anderson’s presentation, “was laced with confusion and in this historical moment of financial opportunity we cannot act with confusion.”

Senate Hawaiian Affairs chair Maile Shimabukuro explained why she scheduled the hearing so quickly.

“With much on the line, and so much at stake, we want to make a fast decision about who’s going to head DHHL so that we can get working on the plan, get it implemented,” she said.

Shimabukuro would not say if she supports Anderson, or predict how her committee will vote, but points out that Anderson seems to be trying to please both the governor, the homelands commission and beneficiaries.

“It is tricky, because the chair of DHHL has to balance themselves between what the fifth floor might want, and what the commission might want,” she said.

Anderson told Hawaii News Now what he is presenting is based on conversations with beneficiaries all around the state who want flexibility in the $600 million dollar plan.

Some analysts said a quick hearing could prevent opposition from growing, so its hard to say what the early schedule means for Anderson’s chances, according to University of Hawaii Political Science Professor and HNN Analyst Colin Moore.

“Whether, you know, this is going to help Ikaika Anderson get confirmed, because they need someone in the job, even if there is opposition, or they’ve decided they’re not going to confirm him. and they want to give the governor enough time to select someone else. That’s unclear to me,” Moore said.

The hearing is scheduled for four hours Tuesday.

Sen. Shimabukuro urged both sides to get their testimony in early.

A decision by the full Senate could come before the end of next week.

