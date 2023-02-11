53-year-old moped driver critically injured in vehicular collision in Wailuku

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say a man sustained critical life-threatening injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a moped in Wailuku Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street.

Police’s early investigation reveals a silver 2020 Honda sedan was traveling west on Waiehu Beach Road, executed a left turn onto Eha Street, and collided head-on with a 2016 YN-50 moped traveling east on Waiehu Beach Road.

Authorities say the driver of the moped, a 53-year-old Waiehu male, was ejected onto the roadway and sustained critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old Lahaina male, immediately stopped after the collision and remained on-scene to render first aid, said officials.

Maui police say the moped driver was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains with critical life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver of the Honda sedan was subsequently arrested for negligent injury in the first degree, operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, prohibitions involving minors, consuming or possessing intoxicating liquor while operating a vehicle, and was later released pending investigation.

The police investigation reveals that the involvement of alcohol is suspected in this collision.

Police say the involvement of speed and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

Officials also say that the moped driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

And the sedan air bags did not deploy.

According to officials, it is unknown if the sedan’s operator was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision at this time.

