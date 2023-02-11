Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

12-inch water main break repairs underway on Waimano Home Road

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:19 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews with the Board of Water Supply are working to repair a 12-inch water main after it broke on Friday in Pearl City.

Officials said the main broke around 11 p.m., resulting in a closure of one Mauka-bound lane on Waimano Home road between Luehu Street and Hoomalu Street Saturday.

Authorities advised motorists to drive with caution as a mauka-bound lane is closed in the work area.

Board of Water Supply crews have positioned water wagons at 994 and 1049 Luehu Street.

BWS said 10 customers are without water.

Customers can visit www.boardofwatersupply.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni, a former professional rugby player...
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Crews are reporting to a downed tree on University Avenue.
‘Crazy’ winds batter state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
If you’re watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Watching the Super Bowl? Look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Legendary surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died.
Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes

Latest News

Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s...
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say
Strong and gusty trades this weekend with a wind advisory extended for Maui County and Hawaii...
First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023
If you take a walk through Chinatown and look down, you’ll see sidewalks that have been pushed...
City plans big steps to fix aging, broken sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown