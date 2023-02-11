12-inch water main break repairs underway on Waimano Home Road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews with the Board of Water Supply are working to repair a 12-inch water main after it broke on Friday in Pearl City.

Officials said the main broke around 11 p.m., resulting in a closure of one Mauka-bound lane on Waimano Home road between Luehu Street and Hoomalu Street Saturday.

Authorities advised motorists to drive with caution as a mauka-bound lane is closed in the work area.

Pearl City: REMINDER one Mauka-bnd lane on Waimano Home Rd is closed between Luehu St and Hoomalu St for 12-inch main break repairs. Drive with caution. https://t.co/Y4VBiIWqU4 #BWSHonolulu #MainBreak #HITraffic #PearlCity — Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) February 11, 2023

Board of Water Supply crews have positioned water wagons at 994 and 1049 Luehu Street.

BWS said 10 customers are without water.

Customers can visit www.boardofwatersupply.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.