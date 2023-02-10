BWS: Water conservation request posted for Nanakuli, Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BWS has issued a water conservation request for Nanakuli and Waianae.

BWS officials said power outages caused by powerful winds are affecting the pumping station, resulting in low to no water pressure in these areas.

Nanakuli and Waianae areas asked to conserve water. Please use for essential needs only. Power outages by @HwnElectric has resulted in low to no water pressure in these areas. #conserve — Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) February 10, 2023

The department said their pumps are powered by electricity, so when reservoirs are drained from use they can’t be refilled and there may be low water pressure.

Residents are asked to limit water use to essential needs only.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.