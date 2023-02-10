Tributes
BWS: Water conservation request posted for Nanakuli, Waianae

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BWS has issued a water conservation request for Nanakuli and Waianae.

BWS officials said power outages caused by powerful winds are affecting the pumping station, resulting in low to no water pressure in these areas.

The department said their pumps are powered by electricity, so when reservoirs are drained from use they can’t be refilled and there may be low water pressure.

Residents are asked to limit water use to essential needs only.

This story will be updated.

