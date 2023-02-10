Watching the Super Bowl? Look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!

Angie Yadao Payad, who teaches at Keoneula Elementary School, won a Doritos Super Bowl challenge to be featured in the company’s commercial.

It’s a TikTok challenge called #DoritosTriangleTryout.

“It was hard for me to contain my feelings,” Payad told Hawaii News Now. “I was on a field trip with my daughter. So I was on the bus ride and I couldn’t really say anything or do anything. But when I told my husband about it, I was I was jumping and I was so happy.”

More than 1 million videos were submitted for the challenge.

