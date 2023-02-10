“Thank God, I’m alive:” Drivers escape injury from downed utility poles, power lines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Kalihi, powerful winds knocked down five utility poles at around 11:30 a.m. on Kokea Street between King Street and Dillingham Boulevard, damaging several cars.

Drivers were shaken up but thankful no one was injured.

It looked like a scene from a disaster movie, with cars tangled among broken poles and power lines on Kokea.

The driver’s side of Eric Marcom’s truck was buried in wires.

“A big gust of wind came and I saw this pole right here. Just slowly come down. And then the cables. Were up against my side window. And I put it in park. I grabbed my key and I open the door and I jumped out the passenger side. I wasn’t sure if you know, the, the wires were live,” he said.

Shige and his wife were in the car in front of Marcom’s truck.

“It was just scary. You know, unexpected right? Just scared,” he said.

Headed the opposite direction, Clarita Duran saw a pole fall in front of her.

“Thanks God, I seen it also i i pressed my break and then I said oh I need help, I need help, I feel nervous,” she said.

Wires dropped onto her SUV but she escaped safely.

Another driver David said poles were falling in front and behind him.

“I saw all the lines get tangled into cars and stuff. Everyone was so confused what to do. So like, we just got out of the car and just got away with the car, like, go on the side. So we don’t like get hurt or anything,” he said.

The downed lines cut power to nearby business and intersections, slowing traffic.

Police officers helped stranded drivers while Hawaiian Electric crews worked to remove cars from the mess.

Drivers had to wait several hours to move their cars, but thankful no one got hurt, saying it could have been much worse.

HECO said the road will remain closed until workers complete repairs. Power was restored to most customers by 1 p.m.

