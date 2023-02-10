Repairs completed for broken pipe at Ewa wastewater station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs have been completed on the broken force main at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station, the City said Friday.

Crews sealed a hole in the pipe and placed a concrete jacket around the pipe to reinforce the repair.

City officials said the excavated area will be backfilled Friday.

The water conservation request has been lifted.

Approximately 83,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled after a pipe broke last Friday, officials said.

Crews recovered about 54,000 gallons and the rest seeped into the ground.

