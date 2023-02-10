Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Opening of new Kihei high school likely to take years

The Land Use Commission said Kulanihakoi High School will not open until a grade-separated pedestrian crossing is built.
A major disappointment for residents who have been waiting for a high school in South Maui for...
A major disappointment for residents who have been waiting for a high school in South Maui for more than a decade.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:45 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The opening of the new, long-awaited Kihei High School will likely take several more years.

A major disappointment for residents who have been waiting for a high school in South Maui for more than a decade.

The Land Use Commission was clear on Thursday that Kulanihakoi High School will not open until the state builds a grade-separated pedestrian crossing, like an overpass.

“It’s a crisis. Damn if we have a crisis on our hands right here right now,” said Chair Dan Giovanni.

The LUC required the Department of Education to build the crossing 10 years ago so students can get to school safely.

Instead, the state built a two-lane roundabout to slow traffic down on Piilani Highway. It had hoped that, along with other safety measures, would be sufficient.

The public is outraged.

“When the DOE refuses to abide by that, they are jeopardizing the safety of our children,” Kihei Community Association President Mike Moran.

“All it takes is one accident,” said Second Vice-Chair Lee Ohigashi.

“Why should we trust you?” Commissioner Gary Okuda asked.

“Frankly, we don’t deserve to be trusted,” said Curt Otaguro, Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

“It’s bad. This is an unfortunate situation that should have never happened. State projects sometimes get like that. This is probably one of the worst,”Otaguro said.

The DOE says Kulanihakoi is a $120 million high school.

It says an overpass could take five years to build and cost up to $20 million dollars. That is money they don’t have.

The roundabout already had a $16 million price tag.

“We fast-tracked the roundabout by using monies that could have been used to build an overpass?” Second Vice-Chair Lee Ohigashi asked.

“Yes,” Otaguro said. “We did not comply.”

There are currently 38 students in Kulanihakoi High School’s freshman class who are at a temporary location until their school can legally open.

“I want to apologize to our students for putting them through this and disappointing them,” Otaguro said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Federal prosecutors allege ex-Punahou basketball coach is a ‘prolific, aggressive child predator’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Honolulu police dust for fingerprints at Kalihi car dealership after a handful of cars were...
Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys
HPD investigators have identified three robberies in the last two weeks that they believe are...
Police issue warning following string of armed robberies targeting courier drivers
A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts over 60 mph down...
High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds batter state

Latest News

Powerful winds batter the state, posing dangerous situations for drivers after utility poles...
Strong winds knock down 5 utility poles, sending live wires onto traffic
The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. Even a push from the judge...
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
hawaii news now
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: First alerts continue with powerful gusts through Saturday