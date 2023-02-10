Opening of new Kihei high school likely to take years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The opening of the new, long-awaited Kihei High School will likely take several more years.

A major disappointment for residents who have been waiting for a high school in South Maui for more than a decade.

The Land Use Commission was clear on Thursday that Kulanihakoi High School will not open until the state builds a grade-separated pedestrian crossing, like an overpass.

“It’s a crisis. Damn if we have a crisis on our hands right here right now,” said Chair Dan Giovanni.

The LUC required the Department of Education to build the crossing 10 years ago so students can get to school safely.

Instead, the state built a two-lane roundabout to slow traffic down on Piilani Highway. It had hoped that, along with other safety measures, would be sufficient.

The public is outraged.

“When the DOE refuses to abide by that, they are jeopardizing the safety of our children,” Kihei Community Association President Mike Moran.

“All it takes is one accident,” said Second Vice-Chair Lee Ohigashi.

“Why should we trust you?” Commissioner Gary Okuda asked.

“Frankly, we don’t deserve to be trusted,” said Curt Otaguro, Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

“It’s bad. This is an unfortunate situation that should have never happened. State projects sometimes get like that. This is probably one of the worst,”Otaguro said.

The DOE says Kulanihakoi is a $120 million high school.

It says an overpass could take five years to build and cost up to $20 million dollars. That is money they don’t have.

The roundabout already had a $16 million price tag.

“We fast-tracked the roundabout by using monies that could have been used to build an overpass?” Second Vice-Chair Lee Ohigashi asked.

“Yes,” Otaguro said. “We did not comply.”

There are currently 38 students in Kulanihakoi High School’s freshman class who are at a temporary location until their school can legally open.

“I want to apologize to our students for putting them through this and disappointing them,” Otaguro said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.