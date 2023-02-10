Officials identify elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Makakilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the elderly couple found dead in a murder-suicide at a home in Makakilo.

The medical examiner said Alan Gano was listed as “suicide due to contact gunshot wound” and his wife, Yoshiko Gano, was listed as “homicide due to gunshot wound.”

Investigators said the 80-year-old man shot his 78-year-old wife in the head before shooting himself.

Neighbors reported hearing several “pops” coming from the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday and called police because they were concerned about their neighbors’ welfare.

On Monday, Honolulu police checked their home on Nohona Street where they found the couple dead.

