Kalihi car dealer grateful after police find two stolen vehicles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. On Tuesday, burglars stole five vehicles and more than 100 keys from Excellent Motor Group on Dillingham Boulevard.

At 2 a.m. Thursday, owner Rong Zhang says he got a call from police that they found his second stolen car, a $39,000 Mercedes SUV on Kawaiahao Street in Kakaako. The day before, police found the first stolen car, a Nissan Frontier truck.

“I appreciate their work and I appreciate all the police,” said Rong Zhang, Excellent Motor Group owner.

There’s no major damage to the car, but the inside it was trashed with garbage and bottles. There was also a ripped up envelope for a $25 gift card, a Ross price tag and a marijuana joint.

The ordeal started Tuesday when burglars smashed into Zhang’s business, ransacked the office, stole more than 100 keys and drove off with five vehicles.

The car was taken to Sprinter, a Mercedes service center in Kakaako where a new key fob will be ordered once proof of ownership is confirmed.

“Once we get the new keys for the vehicle, our technicians will go in there and actually block that key out which disables that key so that key will no longer be able to start the car,” said Sean Duclayan, Sprinter advisor.

Back at Zhang’s car lot, his smashed door has been fixed and he got replacements made for most of the stolen keys.

“They saw the news and they said oh my God. We are going to help you on this,” said Zhang.

For now, 3 stolen cars are still missing; a Red ford truck, a white Chevy truck, and a silver Acura. No word of arrests, but Zhang is thankful the road ahead is little brighter.

