Hawaii reports its first pediatric influenza death in 3 years

Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020.

State Health Department officials said the child was hospitalized.

Additional details on the case were not released.

“We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink, in a news release.

“If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so.”

Hawaii has seen six pediatric influenza deaths in the last decade.

Health officials note that more respiratory viruses are circulating in Hawaii this winter, including flu, COVID, and RSV.

Those at highest risk, including those with underlying health conditions, are urged to seek care early.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

