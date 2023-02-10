Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to ease slightly over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system north to northeast of the state will continue to produce blasting trade winds across the Hawaiian Islands through the upcoming weekend. Slight decreasing wind speeds are forecast as the high center slowly drifts eastward, away from the islands, on Saturday and Sunday. Breezy trade winds will continue to blow across the region through the first half of next week. Several upper level lows along an upper level trough will remain over the islands keeping periods of showers in the forecast through much of next week, especially during the overnight to early morning hours.

Head up.... longer range model solutions agree that another round of windy blasting trade winds will return by next Thursday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week. Warning level surf is likely through Friday. A NNW swell peaks this morning and will drop over the weekend. A small long- period northwest swell is expected to fill in late Saturday and linger through the weekend.

